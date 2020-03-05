19 minutes ago

A woman whose ex-boyfriend has suffered two weeks of non-stop erection following a sexual encounter they had has finally given details of what transpired.

The woman, identified only as Agyeiwaa, narrated how her ex-lover Akwasi Koduah called her after two years of break-up for a reunion which ended in a romantic encounter.

Moments after the intercourse, Akwasi allegedly suffered days of prolonged erectionaccompanied with unbearable pain that he has since struggled to bring down.

Agyeiwaa in her narration revealed she was in a relationship with a fetish priest at the time she had intercourse with Akwasi and suspected him of being behind the ordeal.

The priest, confirmed her suspicions, explaining he had charmed her to the effect that any other man who slept with her would suffer the fate that now befell Akwasi.

She also revealed on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem she did not want to help Akwasi initially because she received a tip-off from his wife that he cursed her to die by accident.

In an interesting twist to Agyeiwaa’s narration, she revealed she advised Akwasi to seek assistance from the fetish priest when the problem arose because at the time, he did not know that he was behind the problem.

Currently, Akwasi is receiving some assistance from another fetish priestess who gave her name as Okofo Yaa Bee.

Okomfo Yaa Bee has, in an interview with Adom FM confirmed her involvement in the ongoing brouhaha while revealing that the man with the erection has since had some respite.

Meanwhile, Agyeiwaa has vowed not to continue her relationship with either Akwasi or the fetish priest after the embarrassment they have made her face.

Source: Adom News