A businesswoman standing trial in an Accra Circuit Court for defrauding 51 others in a United States visa deal has been granted a Ghc 1 million bail term with four sureties.

The accused, Anne Tamakloe, is said to have defrauded the victims to the tune of $178,500.00 equivalent to GH¢999,600.00 in a United State of America visa deal after promising to secure them a ‘frozen’ visa.

According to the court, the accused identified herself to the complainant as an employee of the United States Embassy and having worked there for the past 30 years, could help secure them ‘frozen visas’ for their travels.

She was standing trial alongside, Agnes Abebrese, a friend who was charged for conspiracy to commit crime.

However, Agnes charge was dropped after her Counsel, Francis Xavier Soso challenged the court that the second accuse was innocent of the offence.

The trial Judge, Emmanuel Essanor, having listened to the argument presented by Francis Xavier Soso dropped the charge leveled against Agnes Abebrese.

Chief Inspector Barnor , prosecutor who presented the facts of the case in court, said the Complainant Dora Boamah, is a businesswoman at Makola, Accra, while the accused person Anne Tamakloe is also a businesswoman who also resides at Kosoa in the Central Region.

She said in the month of April 2019, the accused person visited Agnes Abebrese, who is the 2nd accused person and during their conversation, Anne Tamakloe told Agnes that there was a type of visa called “frozen visa” at the American Embassy where she works and could facilitate its acquisition for any person interested in traveling to America .

She said second accused became convinced of the whole deal and informed the complainant who visited her later in the day.

“The complainant became interested and requested to meet accused for assistance.”

She continued that Agnes gave the contact number of accused person to the complainant who contacted her for assistance.

“Between the month of May and June 2019, the complainant gave out 51 Ghanaian passports and cash in the sum of $178,500.00 equivalent to GHC999,600.00 to Anne for the said ‘frozen visas’.”

She continued that the accused on receipt of the money and the passports assured the complainant that the visas will be ready in August 2019, but failed.

“The complainant upon persistent efforts to get the visas in vain reported the issue to the Police where on November 1, 2019, accused was arrested where she admitted to the offence and returned the 51 passports but failed to refund the amount involved.”

The prosecuting officer maintained that Agnes Abebrese who is the second accused was also arrested but in her statement, she denied having conspired with the accused to defraud the complainant.

