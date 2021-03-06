3 hours ago

The body of a woman has been found in a hotel room at Kokomlemle in Accra.

The deceased, who is yet to be identified, is believed to be in her mid 30s and is suspected to have been murdered by a man whose identity is also not yet known.

The woman is said to have visited a man who was lodging at the Nana Gyimah Hotel, located at Kokomlemle, but was found dead in the room two days later.

Break into room

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer at the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the police received a report last Wednesday about 3:30 p.m. regarding the incident.

She said information provided by the hotel’s managers indicated that a man with a foreign accent booked a room in the hotel last Monday, and received a female visitor later on.

The man, she said, left the hotel on Tuesday, and did not return compelling managers of the hotel to break into the room only to find the female visitor lying dead on the bed with wounds and blood stains on her body.

Poor records

Mrs Tenge said following the report, a team of police personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crime and found the deceased.

No form of identification was found on the woman and when the body was inspected, wounds, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp implement, were seen on the face.

It was found that the hotel did not keep proper records of their clients as it failed to record the details of its guests even though the hotel had a book for that purpose.

In addition, the hotel did not have a close circuit television (CCTV) to capture people leaving the hotel and coming in, as that could have helped the police with its investigations.