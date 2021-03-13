2 hours ago

It is always said that patience is virtue but few persons are able to wait this long as the pressure and the weight of expectations from family, friends and even church members maybe too unbearable.

A woman had to wait eleven years with his husband before they were blessed with the seed of the womb in Nigeria.

The woman identified as Mrs. Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina, is a native of Onuebum community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State in Nigeria and has given birth to a set of triplets after eleven years without a child.

On Monday, March 8, a Facebook user, Tony Adams, said that woman gave birth to a set of triplets in Bayelsa state. In speaking with newsmen, the woman appreciated God for turning her sorrow into joy and blessing her with children. Regina went further to advise those struggling to have children, saying they should only depend on God as she did.

The lucky father, Samuel Iloegbunam Collins, also gave all glory to the Almighty, saying that he believed that their faith in God made the blessing possible.