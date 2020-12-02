1 hour ago

When actor Yaw Dabo took over the stage to compete with a plus-size woman, he had no idea about the embarrassment that awaited him.

Undermining the woman over her weight, he called for a battle and bragged about his dancing skills.

Moments into the competition, the actor realised that he was no match to his female contender, as the cheers from fans were all for her.

A humbled Dabo stood in awe as his competitor unleashes wild dance moves.

The battle happened when he graced the first graduation ceremony of the School of Fashion and Designs.

Watch video below: