2 hours ago

The Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced 21-year-old Priscilla Appiah to two (2) and half years in prison with hard labour for conspiring with her mother to steal a newborn baby at the Kumasi South Hospital in June 2019.

The court last year sentenced her mother, 45-year-old Theresah Asamoah, to six years imprisonment after she pleaded guilty to the charges.

Priscilla Appiah, who pleaded not guilty at the time was subsequently granted a GH¢100,000 bail with three sureties to be justified, but was not able to meet the bail conditions and has since been in prison custody.

According to the prosecutor, police investigations show that Priscilla Appiah and her mother on 10th June 2019 tricked a nursing mother who had just delivered at the hospital and took her baby away.

After going through the trial process, the Kumasi Circuit Court presided over by Her Honour, Gloria Mensah Bonsu, sentenced Priscilla Appiah to two and half years in prison with hard labour after the court found her guilty of the offence.

The prosecutor, Inspector Regina Oparebea Amoako, who spoke to Citi News after the court proceedings said a request has been made to the court for the baby to be released to the biological mother, and so she is hopeful that within a week, that process will be completed.

“The court gave her two and half years on conspiracy and two and half years for child stealing. Both counts will run concurrently. The reason for this includes the fact that she is a first time offender. The prosecution made a request for the baby to be released to the biological mother so, between today and next week, the court can prepare the proceedings for the baby to be taken from the temporary shelter,” she said.

Source: citifmonline