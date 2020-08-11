53 minutes ago

Cephas Pagayiri Yorosey, a Community Health Nurse, believed to be in his thirties, has narrated how his girlfriend jilted him after a stray bullet damaged his eyes.

According to Mr Yorosey, the incident happened on Saturday, August 24, 2019, while he was travelling from Bolgatanga to Navrongo after an exam at the University of Development Studies.

Narrating his ordeal on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he explained he went numb a few minutes after the shot was fired and wasn’t even aware of what had happened. Cephas Pagayiri, a community health nurse at Navrongo has narrated how he lost his eyes from what seems to have been a stray bullet.

“I was tired from the work and exam stress so I slept throughout the journey and didn’t even know what was happening around me because I felt no pain or whatsoever,” he said.

Mr Yorosey explained his family has been supportive since the incident happened while his lover, who he thought will be around, has vanished into thin air.

“She used to come around and call at the early stages but for whatever reason, I no longer hear from or see her neither can I tell where is she,” he sobbed.

With each passing day, his greatest desire is for his sight to be restored and is therefore appealing to well-meaning Ghanaians to support him through any means possible.

Meanwhile, Ashley Chuks of Adom TV’s Nsoromma fame has donated GH¢200.00 as start-up support for Mr Yorosey with all other supports welcomed.