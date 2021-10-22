2 hours ago

A 40-year-old woman, Sakinatu Avokpokpa Mba, is allegedly on the run for her life after deciding to allegedly convert from Islam to Christianity.

Sakinatu has courted the wrath of her family and community for her decision.

Sakinatu was born a Christian but her parents divorced when she was at a tender age, and the mum got married to Dr. Mohamed Adam Musah, who converted them to Islam.

Growing up Sakinatu was very committed to the cause of Islam and a known religious figure in Kumasi, and helped in the growth of Islam in Zebilla as well.

She helped build a mosque in honour of her mum Hajia Salamatu Adam Musah at Asuoyeboah North at Kumasi.

She also contributed to the establishment of Kusasi Muslim women branch in Asuoyeboah in Kumasi and assisted a lot of orphans as part of her social contribution to society.

Since the death of her adopted father and mother in 2013, some friends from the Christian communities took the opportunity to visit her several times to console her and she was touched by the gesture and decided to convert to Christianity.

Sakinatu, who has been married to a Christian since 2004, was further convinced by her husband to join the Christian faith, and ever since she took that decision, she has been suffering several attacks from her friends and family who are Muslims.

Due to the attacks, she moved from Kumasi to Accra to avoid further attacks on her for her religious beliefs.

She told DAILY GUIDE that, her decision to convert to Christianity will not be reverted. Sakinatu, who is married with three children said, her safety and security remains her topmost priority.