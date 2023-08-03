1 hour ago

An elderly woman has reportedly stormed the Lashibi Community Senior High School (SHS) to invoke curses over her son’s missing phone.

The angry mother was dressed in red, white and black cloth, portraying a fetish priestess.

Holding a bell and a bottle, she made incantations and stood in the middle of the school, drawing the attention of the students present.

The identity of the woman and the said son is, however, yet to be established.

But the video has raised a lot of concerns, especially since mobile phones are banned in SHSs.