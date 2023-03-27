18 hours ago

A woman in Columbus, Mississippi, Kadejah Brown is accused of shooting and killing her husband during an argument that was streamed on Facebook Live.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning, when Jeremy Brown was heading out for work.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said Kadejah Brown and her husband, Jeremy Brown, had been arguing most of the night. He added that Jeremy Brown was trying to leave the apartment and defuse the situation before being shot.

There were kids present at the apartment during the time of the shooting, and they were reportedly crying, saying “please, daddy, please” during the livestream.

Authorities said the 28-year-old male victim died from a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Deputies were on the scene in a matter of minutes and were able to recover a handgun, along with a shell casing.

“There was a history of domestic violence between Brown and the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said in a Facebook post. “This was a tragic and senseless murder and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim.”

“Fortunately, Brown is in custody, and we look forward to the criminal justice system holding her accountable,” he added.