57 minutes ago

Management member of the Black Maidens committee Dr. Gifty Oware Aboagye has backed players of the black Queens call for the FA to assemble them on time ahead of their crucial AFCON qualifier against Nigeria.

The Black Queens face the Super Falcons in the first round of qualifiers in September for the Africa Women Cup of Nations slated for next year. Most of the players have been appealing to the FA to ensure they begin camping in earnest for the fixture but it seems to have falling on death ears. Speaking on Sports Fiesta, the CEO of Berry Ladies says it’s a good call by the players

“Sometimes I feel it’s just a stereotyping and how we have seen football that’s alright in the minds of everybody, when we say colts it’s was the men , when we say academy it should be the men, so it takes a while for anybody to appreciate the level of expectancy for us as women ”

“But their asking is not really for them alone because it’s for all the other women’s national teams”

“The challenge is not whether or not the black stars or meteors or any of the names of the men’s team but it’s a point of what do they think they will get”

“So I was very happy when I saw the girls announcing it, we are not going to wait for you to call us, I think that you should call us and these are some of the calls we have not done ”Dr. Gifty Oware Aboagye told Starr Sports