1 hour ago

Women football in Ghana has been the beneficiary of a whooping $500,000 from the world governing body FIFA to help boost the acrivities of the women game.

This was announced by the Ghana Football Association whiles sharing the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 relief fund among its various stakeholders.

Various women football,clubs and women national teams will benefit from the funds meant to help develop the less fancied women football.

“The FIFA Women’s grant of USD$5,000 has been shared to only the women’s game and the women clubs as per the stipulation of FIFA”, a letter from the Ghana FA available with footballghana.com has said.

Football clubs the world over have been plunged into financial disarray since the emergence of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic more so women football that has for years suffered neglect and little financial input.

The funds will alleviate the financial difficulties women football clubs, players and owners are going through in the midst of the pandemic.