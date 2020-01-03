1 hour ago

The National Peace Council has been blasted by Women group for calling for the arrest of Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The Council is gradually becoming a liability, the Concern Women Ghana (CWG) says.

It comes after the Peace Council called for the arrest of a popular prophet Nigel Gaisie for predicting the outcome of the December elections.

The Prophet is reported to have said the ruling government is planning to rig the 2020 general election, a declaration the peace council claims can plunge the country into chaos.

But CWG believes the reaction of the peace council itself portends more danger to women and children than those prophet.

They are blaming the peace council for keeping mute over similar prophecies made by some other Prophers.

"How did they succeed in playing mutes when some men of God made some dangerous claims in this country especially in the year 2019?," A statement signed by the Executive Secretary Annette Enyo read.

"We believe the peace council itself is a threat to peace and stability of this peaceful country considering how they have handled issues in the past years."

Read the full statement below

CONCERNED WOMEN, GHANA (CWG)

Press Statement

3rd January, 2020

RE: PROPHET NIGEL GAISIE SHOULD BE ARRESTED

___________________________________

The nation woke up to an unfortunate and time wasting publication by the National Peace Council targeting the person of Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

The National Peace Council is gradually becoming a liability and the most dishonest entity in the history of this country.

Have they just been woken up from their slumber? Or should we say they are the first batch of 2020 miracle receivers probably from tied tongues?

How did they succeed in playing mutes when some men of God made some dangerous claims in this country especially in the year 2019? Of course we know the National Peace Council is not an infant institution for them to make any excuse of not hearing some of these prophecies from some known prophets.

Women and children are the most affected in the midst of violence, hence, our women group CWG will not condone or support any action that could possibly visit chaos on our beloved country.

We believe the peace council itself is a threat to peace and stability of this peaceful country considering how they have handled issues in the past years.

This institution has over the years, never for once, exhibited a two-way justice; not religiously, not politically and their credibility is fast sinking.

It is sad and very frustrating to see how elders who ought to play king Solomon in handling matters are consistently selective and poor in judgment damning the consequences.

The National Peace Council closed ears to all other prophecies but decided to descend on and pay attention to Prophet Nigel Gaisie. What is the motive?

There are too many matters to be dealt with, choosing one out of the many is an act of dishonesty and hypocrisy.

We are of a firm belief that, the national Peace Council as it stands today, is of doubtful quality. Should leadership be changed, this "hardcore" hypocrisy will evaporate.

An institution like the Peace Council should never at any point in time have its credibility questioned.

There is suspicion with good reason of the National Peace Council being dishonest and bias. Look for the other Prophet(s) if you have no motive and redeem your credibility.

"You can't go back and change the beginning, but you can start where you are and change the ending".......... C.S. LEWIS

Ciao!!!!!!!

Signed:

Annette Enyo

Executive Secretary

(233 (0) 200951910