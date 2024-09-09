3 hours ago

Entertainment journalist, Abena Moët, has suggested that it would be wise for women to financially support their partners during wedding ceremonies.

She believes that while the man should cover the entire cost of the wedding list provided by the woman's family to show his appreciation for her, the woman should also contribute by paying for things like makeup and outfit costs.

Speaking on the Toast show on Accra-based GHOne TV, the Neat FM presenter noted that wedding traditions have evolved, and working women who earn an income should help their partners financially.

“Marriage ceremonies involve the man going to your parents and buying the list given by your family. You shouldn't help him with that list or the ring, as those are sacred traditions. But for other things, like your personal pleasures and outfit changes, you should contribute.

"Our men look the same at every wedding, but we women are constantly changing the wedding culture. If you want something special for yourself and you can afford it, like a GH¢12,000 dress, go ahead and do it,” she said.

