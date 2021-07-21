1 hour ago

Women, especially those in active service, have been encouraged to be proactive and adopt lifestyles that will prevent cervical cancer.

The Ashanti Regional Women's Chair of the General Agriculture Workers Union (GAWU), Mrs Awurama Andoh, who made the call said women needed to seek knowledge and get education to deal with the myth surrounding cervical cancer.

She was addressing women at Fumesua in the Ejisu Municipality of the region during a free screening and education on the menace.

Organisers

It was put together by the Crop Research Institute (CRI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in partnership with the General Agricultural Workers Union (GAWU) of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Marie Stopes Ghana.

Beyond the free screening, the programme was also to drum home the fact that cervical cancer was not a curse.

Mrs Andoh said there was an increasing number of cervical cancer cases among women globally and that the research organisation would invest in preventive measures to ensure the health and well-being of its staff.

“Since a healthy work force is a productive work force, it is important for us to organise this exercise and ensure that their health is prioritised,” she said.

Mrs Andoh said GAWU would do a follow up and brief women on the necessary guidelines to help eradicate the disease.

Stakeholders

The local women’s chair of the GAWU at the CSIR-CRI, Mrs Sandra Baah Sakyi, told the Daily Graphic that the union would involve all women to help identify infected persons for treatment.

She advised women to visit every treatment facility and be screened at least, every three months, for early detection and cure.

The Clinical Quality Advisor of Marie Stopes, Ghana, Erica Naa Mansa Awindor, emphasised the importance of early detection and urged women to be cautious since the disease was contracted through sexual intercourse.

Source: graphic.com.gh