The women's FA cup will bounce back after the Christmas break for the round of 64 matches scheduled to be played from January 13-23 2022.

The round of 32 of the Knockout competition will also take place on February 17-20 whilst the round of 16 continues from March 17-20.

Winners from this round will advance to the quarterfinals from April 7-10,2023.

The FA cup organising Committee will announce a venue for the finals which is scheduled for May 26-29,2023.

Below is the calendar for the Women’s FA cup competition.