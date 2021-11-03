1 hour ago

The 2021/22 Ghana Women's FA Cup Competition is expected to commence in flamboyance on the weekend of January 7-10, 2022 as confirmed by the season's calendar approved Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association.

The new season will see a rise in the number of participating clubs from the current Thirty-two(32) to Sixty-four (64) where Forty-four (44) Division Regional Women’s Division One Clubs and Twenty (20) Women’s Premier League Clubs will be competing for glory.

The Women’s FA Cup new stage of Round of 64 will see pairings been made on Regional basis before graduating to Zonal basis from the Round of 16.

The Round of 32 will begin on the weekend of February 4-7 with the Round of 16 being played on the weekend of March 25-28, 2022

The Quarter finals which will be played on National basis will take place between April 14-18, 2022 with Semi-finals on May 6-9, 2022.

The Women’s football season will end with the Women’s FA Cup final on June 5.

Hasaacas Ladies FC are the defending Champions of the Ghana Women’s FA Cup trophy after defeating Techiman-based Ampem Darko Ladies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.