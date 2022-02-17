24 minutes ago

Defending Champions Hasaacas Ladies have been paired with Division One League side Haasport Ladies in the Round of 32 of the Women’s FA Cup. This was revealed at the draw on Thursday, February 17, 2022 on Max TV in Accra.

Finalists Ampem Darkoa will host regional rivals, Prisons Ladies who are former champions of the competition.

Another Big clash will be at the Madina Astro turf where Berry Ladies hosts Police Ladies.

There’ll be an all Premier League clash between Fabulous Ladies and Kumasi Sports academy with Lady Strikers paired with Sea Lions in another mouth-watering encounter.

Debutants Faith Ladies will also square off with Army Ladies.

The Round of 32 matches will be played from Friday, February 25 to Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Here are the full pairings for the Round of 32: