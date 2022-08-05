1 hour ago

The Marketing and Innovations Director of Guinness Ghana Limited Estella Muzito says Women’s Football has taken its rightful place as a premium sporting spectacle in Ghana.

She said this during the unveiling of Malta Guinness as the headline Sponsor of the Women’s Premier League at the GFA headquarters in Accra.

‘’Football in Ghana is an incredible unifier which connects people from all walks of life, daily. From the street corners to the hallways of big corporates, football conversations and matches bring joy and inspire greatness among people," she said.

"Women's football has in recent years taken its much-deserved place as a premium sporting spectacle which attracts thousands of fans and supporters’’

"Malta Guinness' decision to sponsor the Women's Premier League in Ghana is in line with our mission to fuel a world of good. The incredibly talented women who play the game, the officials, the Football Association and the fans will be energized in their support of their favourite teams and Malta Guinness will be there to refresh them all the way." Estella added.

Guinness Ghana Limited will spend GHc10M over a three-year period as the headline sponsor of the Women’s Premier League.