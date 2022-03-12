2 hours ago

Week 11 is likely to have a huge impact for the rest of the Premier League season as Ampem Darkoa looks to extend the lead at the top this weekend. Here is a preview on all matches schedules to take place in the Northern zone.

AMPEM DARKOA LADIES X ASHTOWN LADIES

This fixture promises to be classic, with neither side having hit their heights so far this season. Ampem Darkoa’s campaign this season has been quite tough albeit with some excellent wins. The Techiman based side will be eager to win and ease the pressure on the team. Ashtown Ladies meanwhile are a side that have also shown moments of brilliance but are capable of imploding, as demonstrated by their 3-0 win over Fabulous Ladies last weekend. This should be a fiery contest and with both sides desperate not to lose. Per recent performance, a game of equals should be expected but Ampem Darkoa could capitalize on home advantage to steal all 3 point.

SUPREME LADIES x KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY

Another fair ground to witness a Kumasi Derby comes up as Supreme ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy lock horns on match day 11. Supreme ladies are coming from a 3-0 loss to Ashtown ladies just last week. This abysmal performance could be partly attributed to the absence of captain Nancy Amoh who was on national duties. Kumasi Sports academy after an embarrassing home defeat to city rivals, Fabulous Ladies will be primed for a bounce back and also to maintain a middle table position. Both teams will get into this fixture knowing that dropping important points at this crucial stage of the second round of matches will not only affect the confidence of the players but put them at risk of going into relegation.

NORTHERN LADIES x PRISONS LADIES

Relegation threatened Northern Ladies FC and Prison Ladies FC will battle it out for the three points in this weekend Matchday 10 fixture schedule for the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium Tamale on Saturday. When the two sides met at Sunyani Coronation park in the first round, Prison Ladies won by a lone goal. Currently Northern Ladies FC are on bottom of the league with 5 points. After the game against Dreamz Ladies, Northern Ladies Coach Sumani Basirudeen assured fans that they will turn their season around to avoid moving to the lower tier even though a win still keeps them in the relegation zone. However, a win for Prison Ladies will push the team into the top 4 of the league log.

FABULOUS LADIES x DREAMZ LADIES

Another exciting week of Football will see two high flying teams battling for the points at stake at the Bantama Kokoase Astroturf. Fabulous ladies will be going into the game with a win against Kumasi Sports Academy whiles Dreamz Ladies also will be heading into the game with a win against northern ladies. Fabulous Ladies will be looking forward to make a name for themselves as they were defeated by Dreamz Ladies in the reverse fixture. Both teams will be without their key players as they embark on national assignment. The girls are poised for this crucial encounter as there is no injury situations at camp. Fabulous ladies sit second on the log whiles Dreamz Ladies are fifth on the league log.

FC SAVANNAH x PEARL PIA

Second placed Pearlpia Ladies will be looking to maintain their form in the top four of the Northern zonal table as they play away to relegation threatened FC Savannah, a side who will also target another chance of surviving. This fixture in the first round at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium ended 3-0 in favor of Pearlpia Ladies. The home side, FC Savannah will go into Friday's match knowing that a defeat shall be a disastrous to their ambitions to survive relegation. On the other hand a win gives them a bit of a life line. Pearlpia Ladies are also determined to win as they keep pushing for the ultimate this season. A critical assessment of the strength of both sides ahead of the game tilts a win towards Pearlpia Ladies considering their current form.