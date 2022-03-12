2 hours ago

Army Ladies will dare Hasaacas Ladies at the Gyandu while Berry Ladies and Police ladies look to rekindle their rivalry on match week 11. Here is a preview on all matches schedules to take place in the Southern Zone.

HASAACAS LADIES x ARMY LADIES

Hasaacas Ladies still remain the unbeaten side in the ongoing women's Premier league as they prepare to meet Army Ladies on match day 11. The Sekondi-based team is poised to maintain their unbeaten ran and maintain a firm grip at the top spot. This will be the second meeting between both teams with the first meeting in Accra going in favor of Hasacaas Ladies. Army Ladies have shown glimpses of improved performances in the league with the return of some players who were in the Military training now back to boost the team. The side has thus put up a sort of resilience in their last few games and grinding the necessary results. A mouthwatering fixture is to be witnessed at the Gyandu Park.

IMMIGRATION LADIES x FAITH LADIES

Relegation-threatened Immigration Ladies return to their homegrounds with a fixture against Faith Ladies on Tuesday at the Mcdan La Town park. Immigration Ladies have managed just a point in their last five league matches including a humiliating 3-0 defeat suffered in the hands of their fellow security service team, Police Ladies in the previous week. Difficulty in finding the back of the net and lack of solidity at the back have seen the struggling side score just two goals and concede nine in their last five games. Faith Ladies on the other hand have picked up three wins, a draw and just a single loss in their five games. The newbies have the momentum going into this game. But for Immigration Ladies, this fixture might be the moment to turn their fortunes around in order to stay in league. Faith Ladies won the first league fixture with an emphatic 4-0 victory in that game that produced the first hat-trick of the season courtesy Jennifer K. Yeboah.

BERRY LADIES X POLICE LADIES

Police ladies will trek to the Madina Astro turf to battle Berry ladies for the maximum points in the fixture. Police ladies have been incredible in their last three matches and aim to extend their unbeaten run when they face the Berries. The Officers grabbed a 3:0 emphatic win over rivals, Immigration Ladies and will look to maintain their form. Berry ladies under Coach Mercy Tagoe- Quarcoo last season were a strong side but have since not picked their fine form this season. Both sides need a win to put them in a respectable position in the Southern zone. Police Ladies’ coach, Frank Sam after their last game vowed to turn things around and churn out more favorable results. This should be a really good game, between two well matched sides, making a draw the most likely result.

SEA LIONS X SOCCER INTELLECTUALS

The Central Region is expected to witness one of the most fiercely contested Women's Premier League matches of the season as Sea Lions welcome Regional Foes Soccer Intellectuals to the Nduom Sports Stadium in Elmina on Saturday in a Week 11 fixture. Matches between the two sides have been viciously contested regardless of who starts and regardless of position on the league log and Saturday's game would be no exception. The two teams are languishing in the relegation zone and would be battling for the maximum points to boost their relegation fight. Sea Lions lost narrowly on the road to debutants Army ladies on Tuesday and are likely to roar back to the winning ways while Soccer Intellectuals also recorded their first home win over Thunder Queens in the opening game of the second round of the league and that win may be a tonic going forward. When the two teams met at the Adu Yaw-Assasan park in the first round, Juliana Bafoawaa's 44th goal cancelled Intellectuals Adinda Akpo's opener in the 41st minute. The last time the two sides met at the same venue, Soccer Intellectuals lost 1-2 in an FA Cup match. This is a match of equals and could end in a stalemate or a narrow win for any side.

THUNDER QUEENS X LADYSTRIKERS

Thunder Queens will be looking for face saving results as they come up against Ladystrikers on match day 11. The home side has been a little inconsistent and struggling for rhythm a little currently which was evident over the weekend when they lost to Soccer Intellectuals. Ladystrikers meanwhile were superb at home but lost 3:0 to Hasaacas Ladies and have been suffering a poor run in recent times. This one could well end up with a slight win for Ladystrikers.