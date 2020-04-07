2 hours ago

Asante Kotoko and Great Olympics flop, Ollenu Ashitey has completed a move to Premier League outfit Eleven Wonders, according to report.

The 25-year-old signed a short term contract with the Techiman based side till the end of the 2019/2020 season.

His immediate task is to ensure that Wonders remain in the Ghanaian topflight this season for which his contract will be reviewed for a possible extension.

The former Hearts of Oak and Ghana youth star was with Great Olympics before the start of the 2019/2020 season since leaving Asante Kotoko in the 2016/17 season but has left the Accra side after featuring just twice in the first round of the season.