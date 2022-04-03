2 hours ago

Head coach of fourth tier English club Swindon Town, Ben Garner says that he is happy about the wonderful milestone chalked by his goalkeeper Jojo Wollacot with Ghana.

The Swindon Town goalkeeper helped Ghana reach a fourth FIFA World Cup appearance in a two legged play offs against Nigeria.

Wollacot pulled off some good saves in the 0-0 drawn game at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg in Kumasi and also was the hero for Ghana in Abuja as he was exceptional too.

In October, 2021, he made his debut for Ghana in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe but fast forward he is the number one goalkeeper despite some initial doubts about his abilities.

"Brilliant for Jojo, wonderful achievement for a goalkeeper playing in League Two to be representing his country and now going to a World Cup is incredible, to be honest," Garner said.

"Everyone here is absolutely delighted for him, it’ll be a wonderful experience to go and play in the World Cup.

"Hopefully, he can keep that shirt with Ghana and go and play in the World Cup.

"Any experience like that for any player can improve you. He’s a very level-headed guy, really driven and motivated and that experience will just make him better.

"Wonderful experience, but also an intimidating one, especially in the second leg, so going through that as a player is something that will help him in terms of his future career and his upcoming games for sure.

"I spoke to him briefly and he loved it, in terms of qualifying, the experience. Spoke to him about some of the other aspects of the game and what went on, but as I say, he’s a really level-headed guy, takes it all in his stride.

The Black Stars will play their first group match at the 2022 World Cup against Portugal on November 24th, 2022 before taking on Korea on November 28th and finally facing Uruguay on December 2.