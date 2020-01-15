1 hour ago

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, has resolved the dispute between polling station executives and the Constituency Executive Committee of the NPP in the Asante Akyem South Constituency in the Ashanti Region.

The dispute, which occurred in August 2019, led to the suspension of over 38 polling station executive members.

They were suspended indefinitely for holding meetings with people suspected to be prospective parliamentary aspirants, including former president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour.

The former MUSIGA boss, after his second four-year term in office, decided to enter politics and contest in the primary for the Asante Akyem South parliamentary seat.

Resolution

The resolution came about when Mr Antwi Boasiako stepped in during the party’s annual delegates conference recently to appeal for unity.

In his address, Mr Antwi Boasiako pleaded with the Constituency Executive Committee to forgive the suspended polling station executives of any breaches.

He also admonished the polling station executive to be of good behaviour.

"We are in agreement with our regional Chairman. We need a united front to secure a resounding victory for the party in the upcoming general election. We are one family so what happened in the past will remain in the past," the Constituency Chairman, Mr Gilbert Adarkwa Yiadom, said at the meeting yesterday.

Reaction

The suspended executives who were elated and full of gratitude, couldn’t hide their joy as they chanted songs and showered praises on Mr Antwi Boasiako for his timely intervention.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Mr Osei Kuffour said he was glad the issue had been put to rest.

He urged party members to stand together to ensure an NPP victory in December.

Upcoming parliamentary primaries

The NPP will be holding its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting MPs on April 25 this year to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2020 General Election.