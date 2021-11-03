3 hours ago

Popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) activist and serial caller, Frank Kwaku Appiah known in the political fraternity as ‘Appiah Stadium’ has said any move by NPP in the Ashanti Region to change Bernard Antwi Boasiako as their regional Chairman will be a blessing to his party.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi, has been widely known to be tormenting the NDC in the region for years.

“He has caused us our victory in the region for years,” he said.

Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie', Appiah Stadium described Chairman Wontumi as a “Political radical” who the NPP needs for “everlasting” victory in the region and the nation at large.

“Wontumi is a combination of Messi and Ronaldo. He is a political radical; he is a mafia,” he said.

Adding that, “If NPP mistakenly changes him, we [NDC] will be happy because we will amass more votes in the region in the coming election.”

