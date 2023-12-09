4 hours ago

Former Constituency Chairman of Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Mr Akwasi Nti has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of spearheading the removal of some Members of Parliament(MPs)in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through Chairman Wontumi because they were supporters of the founder of Movement For Change Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

This revelation from Mr Akwasi Nti comes in reaction to the NPP’s decision not to declare Fomena constituency as an orphan constituency even though the description by the party leadership makes Fomena an orphan constituency.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM, Mr. Akwasi Nti noted that, executives in the Fomena Constituency were not part of the decision by the party to remove the lawmaker.

“It was Chairman Wontumi who in the 2020 election told me that, President Akufo-Addo has said Lawyer Andrew Asiamah is an Alan so we should remove him from the seat and that is exactly what we did but could not be achieved”, he added.

Mr Akwasi Nti further revealed that, MPs like the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Lawyer, Minister for Trade and Industry K.T Hammond, MP for Odotobri Constituency Mr Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi and the Late Philip Basoah of Kumawu constituency were all in the list of people who President Akufo-Addo wanted to be removed from Parliament.

“It was Wontumi who told us that. So we did exactly what they demanded us to do”, he claimed

According to him the plan by President Akufo-Addo was part of his tactics to make sure Vice President Br Mahamadu Bawumia is elected as the flagbearer of the party.

“It was part of the agenda to prepare the way for the election of Bawumia as the party’s flagbearer. That is all that it was about. Wontumi told me all these”. He insisted.

Source: mynewsgh.com