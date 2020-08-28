3 hours ago

Joseph Esso is excited after completing his switch to Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC on Thursday night.

The former Hearts of Oak striker penned a two year deal with the ambitious Premier League side after leaving the phobians on a free transfer.

He expressed his delight with his move to Dreams FC which he described as one of the best club in Ghana Football.

“Words cannot describe how I feel at the moment. Honestly, it really feels great to join one of the best clubs in Ghana," Esso told Dreams FC's official website

"I really admire how the club operates and I am excited to be part of the family."

“Dreams FC is fast becoming one of the best clubs in the Ghana Premier League, I looked at the club’s project and wanted to contribute and be part of the dream”.

Joseph Esso was surprisingly released by Hearts of Oak after both parties failed to reach an agreement over an extension of his contract.

He joined Hearts of Oak in 2018 as a free agent from Ghana Premier League side Ebusua Dwarfs.

Joseph Esso scored ten goals for Hearts of Oak in three seasons for Hearts in the Ghana Premier League.