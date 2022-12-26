9 hours ago

The General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has issued a stern warning to underperforming government appointees to beef up their game or risk being reshuffled.

He cautioned that the party will not hesitate to make some recommendations to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to reshuffle appointees who have been performing abysmally.

The NPP scribe advised government appointees to work hard to avoid being reshuffled, adding that the party’s efforts in retaining the seat of government will not be in vain by a few non-performing appointees.

“The party worked so hard in 2016 for us to win the election; therefore, we will also work hard to win in 2024. But at this point, if a Minister, a CEO or an MMDCE is not committed to the task ahead just reshuffle or be reshuffled by the party. It is important that we remind ourselves that whichever position we are occupying, is not because of our titles, but it is because the NPP is in power,” the NPP General Secretary made these comments when he addressed the student wing of the party, Tertiary Students Confederacy (TESCON), in Kumasi.

Lawyer Kodua envisaged that the NPP will retain the seat of government in the 2024 polls, cautioning that any underperforming appointee whose action will mar this move will be cut off.

“The NPP is not going to give up the mantle of government now and so all our efforts should be aimed at working to retain it in power and soon all underperforming ministers including MMDCEs would be pencilled for a reshuffle by the President,” he warned.

He hinted that the executives of the party are evaluating and assessing the performances of all government appointees, adding that those who have been performing poorly to the dissatisfaction of the party will be shown the door.

“The party is doing an evaluation and assessment of all the appointees and once we are done with that we shall discuss it with the President for immediate action,” Mr. Kodua said.

He further advised the TESCON executives to work hard to ensure that the party breaks the eight in 2024 polls.

The NPP General Secretary entreated, “the huge motivation is for TESCON executives to work harder to ensure that NPP breaks the eight in 2024”.

Source: citifmonline