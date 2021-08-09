1 hour ago

Ghana’s Minister for Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has charged the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) to collaborate with the management of the company and work hard to ensure a stable supply of electricity to the northern part of the country.

According to him, Ghanaians are keen on having their lights on and, therefore, urged them to work towards this course.

Power supply in the northern part of the West African nation has been witnessing interruptions because of the long-distance it takes in transmitting power from the South.

Most of the power plants that supply the electricity in the country are concentrated in the East and West, thereby, making it difficult to wheel power all the way to the North.

In a speech read by William Owuraku Aidoo, Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Finance and Infrastructure, on behalf of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, during the swearing-in ceremony of the new board, the sector Minister charged the board, to be honest, diligent and uphold integrity.

“As a key player in the electricity value chain, I urge you to work harmoniously with management to ensure the service delivery capacity of the country,’’ he told the new board.

NEDCo is a subsidiary of the country’s largest power generation company, Volta River Authority (VRA).

The newly constituted board is chaired by Ing. Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, Chief Executive Officer of VRA.

Other members of the board are Ms. Laila Abubakar, Mr. Musa Sadimsugru, Chief Mahama Abdulai and Ing. Samuel Boakye- Appiah, former Managing Director of ECG.

Speaking on behalf of the board, Ing. Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa expressed their gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the appointment.

He said the board is already aware of the challenges of NEDCo, saying, “It is our responsibility to deal with them to keep the lights on.”

He assured the Minister that the board, in collaboration with management, would do everything possible to ensure efficient delivery of services to the company’s customers.

Source: Energynewsafrica.com