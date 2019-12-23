1 hour ago

The Majority Leader, Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has charged the leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against self-satisfaction.

According to the MP for theHon Osei Suame constituency, party leaders and members should eschew petty issues and work extra harder since it is the only way to retain power in the 2020 general elections.

Addressing charged delegates at the just ended 2019 Annual Delegates Conference and Rally at the Ghana Trade Fair, Accra, Mr Mensah-Bonsu revealed that, parliamentary primaries will be held in April, 2020 believing that, it was only when the party remained united, it can defeat their opponents, the NDC in the up-coming elections.

Speaking further, he reiterated that, the NPP’s government in the past three years have performed better and improved the livelihoods of the ordinary Ghanaians.

The Honorable Majority Leader recounted some of the achievements of the Party over the three-year period through its ingenuity and innovative policies by introducing programmes including one on Office of the Special Prosecutor, the Bauxite Development, Research and Development Mining, and Statistics bill, the Planting for Food and Jobs that boosted food production and the Nation Builders Corps that employed about 100,000 university graduates.

Therefore congratulated the Greater Accra, Northern, Upper West and other regions who ensured that the votes of the NDC were reduced to ensure a resounding victory for the NPP in the 2020 elections.