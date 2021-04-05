3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured the chiefs and people of the Savannah Region that work on the Daboya Bridge will begin this year.

The construction of the Daboya Bridge, which spans from the White Volta would be a critical link in the commercial and social life of people, especially those in the eastern parts of northern Ghana.

It is designed to serve as an alternative route for travellers from the north to the south and from the Savannah Region to the Upper West Region.

Speaking at Bole in the Savannah Region on Saturday, Vice President Bawumia said Government was committed to constructing the Daboya Bridge, and undertaking other infrastructural works in the Region to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.

“The Government of President Akufo-Addo has, over the past four years, completed over 600 infrastructure projects in the Savannah Region and will do even more to accelerate the development of Gonjaland and northern Ghana in general.”

“One project that is very dear to my heart and the government is the construction of the Daboya bridge, I have been informed that design works are ongoing, and barring any unforeseen challenges, work will begin this year,” the Vice President assured.

Vice President Bawumia made the announcement at the 45th Annual Congress of the Gonjaland Youth Association, which brought together all youth living in Gonjaland, irrespective of their tribe or religion.

The Congress was graced by the presence of the chiefs of Gonjaland, and was attended by sons and daughters of Gonjaland from far and near including; Mr. Samuel Abu Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Damongo, and also the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to the infrastructure development of Gonjaland, Vice President Bawumia outlined a long list of projects undertaken over the past four years, with a promise of more in the near future.

“Gonjaland has witnessed significant infrastructure development in the first term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government. The government completed 631 projects in the area of education, energy, health, water and sanitation, agriculture, youth and sports, housing among others. Some 155 other projects are currently ongoing.”

“These projects together with the several others are geared towards improving the living standards of the people of the Gonjaland. We are focused on providing quality drinking water, quality education, supporting local economic activities and creating jobs, and stimulating the potentials of the youth.”

The government will continue to provide the enabling environment and the needed infrastructure in order to open up the region.

Vice President Bawumia reminded the youth that they are the pivot around which the accelerated development programme of the government revolves, adding that it is for this reason that Ghana’s post-COVID-19 recovery plan (Ghana Cares Programme) focuses key projects on attracting educated youth into commercial agriculture as well as promoting engineering and ICT industries.

He pledged that Government would give the needed attention to the Savannah Region to stimulate local economic development.

“I call on all citizens of Gonjaland, wherever you are, to channel your resources towards investing in the opportunities in the area.

It is now time to focus on the development of our people,” The Vice President urged