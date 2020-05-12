2 hours ago

The entity mandated to implement Ghana’s Power Compact initiatives, the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) says work on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) project is at a 61 percent completion stage.

This follows the arrival of six major transformers in Ghana, procured by the authority for the ongoing BSP project which will provide efficient power supply to over 350,000 residents, businesses, institutions and health facilities.

According to a statement issued by the authority and copied to GhanaWeb, the project is scheduled to be handed over to Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

“Work on the Pokuase BSP project is currently 61 percent complete, and it is scheduled to be handed over to ECG and GRIDCo at the end of the first quarter of 2021,” the authority said.

“The arrival of all the six transformers, together with other related equipment, marks a significant milestone in the construction of the first 330kV Bulk Supply Point in Accra, which will be the largest Substation in Ghana when completed,” it added.

MiDA said the transformers, which come in two sizes, 145 MVA and 39 MVA and will also support the operations of GRIDCo and ECG, were shipped in two batches and arrived at the Tema Port on April 27 and on the May 4, 2020.

“Starting from Friday, May 8, 2020 all the transformers will make their very slow journey from the Tema Port to the project site at Pokuase,” MiDA added.

Earlier on April 30, 2019, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare, broke ground to commence work on what will be the largest Substation in Ghana when completed with the project estimated to cost US$50 million.

