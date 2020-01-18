2 hours ago

MTN Ghana says work to restore internet connectivity to its customers is 50 per cent complete.

In a statement issued Saturday, the mobile telephony company assured its customers that it will work “tirelessly” to ensure that mobile data connectivity issues are fully resolved.

“You can now experience appreciable speed levels with pictures, video, and general downloads as well as WhatsApp and International Outgoing calls. Updates will be shared as more progress is made,” the statement said.

On Thursday, January 16, internet connectivity was interrupted, this led to several complaints from customers over their inability to access various data services.

The telecommunication subsequently attributed the cause to a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which has affected six operators in six West African countries and beyond.

“MTN is committed to providing you with the best experience and wishes to thank you, our loyal and valued customers, for your patience during this difficult period,” it promised.

Read the full statement below:

MTN ASSURES CUSTOMERS THAT CONNECTIVITY ISSUES IN GHANA ARE BEING RESOLVED.

MTN Ghana confirms that significant progress has been achieved in restoring mobile data connectivity issues. The restoration has commenced and so far we have attained 50% resolution.

You can now experience appreciable speed levels with pictures, video and general downloads as well as WhatsApp and International Outgoing calls. Updates will be shared as more progress is made.

Connectivity was interrupted over the last two days as a result of a double undersea fibre optic cable cut in Europe which affected six Operators in six West African Countries and beyond. This situation affected our internet services, due specifically to issues with the West Africa Cable System (WACS).

MTN is committed to providing you with the best experience and wishes to thank you, our loyal and valued customers, for your patience during this difficult period. We will continue to work tirelessly on fully resolving the mobile data connectivity issues in the shortest possible time.

We thank all our cherished customers for their patience during this period.

Thank you.

myjoyonline