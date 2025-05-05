3 days ago

The newly elected leaders of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) attended a thanksgiving service at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Community 1, Tema to thank God on their successful elections last April.

The team led by Mr. Richard Akpokavie Esq. President of the GOC emphasized their desire to seek spiritual support, advice, divine guidance and protection and also appreciate God’s faithfulness to them before, during and after their elections.

In his sermon, Rev. father David Arko Amissah, parish priest of the church said he appreciate them in giving themselves to the service of the Nation. He charged them to make sure sports in the country go forward during their four years term in office and that football should not be their only focus instead more attention should be given to other sporting activities.

He advised that more women should be encouraged to take up positions in the area of sports specifically Ghana Olympic Committee and also work together as a team for the growth of sports in Ghana.

The priest further noted that when people are appointed to lead an organization such as government institution, they must ensure they leave behind a legacy rather than collapsing and seeking personal interests before handing over. He emphasized that the new administration should think about other people’s well-being and the development of the sports so, as they assume office for the next four years, they must live exemplary lives for the nation and generations to benefit.

Rev. father David prayed for divine guidance, directions, wisdom, good health and long lives in discharge of their duties.

The Ghana Olympic Committee represents all Olympic Sports federations in Ghana and oversees the Commonwealth Games, held its elections on 26th April, 2025 to elect 18 – member leadership to steer the affairs of the Committee over the next four years.

The newly elected 18-member GOC during the thanksgiving includes:

Mr. Richard Akpokavie – President

Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu – 1st Vice President

Mr. Ernest Danso -3rd Vice President

Mr. Kassim Mohammed Muniru – Secretary General

Mr. Evans Yeboah – Treasurer

Board Members:

Mr. George Owusu Ansah (Nana Adu Mankata II)

Mr. George Lamptey

Mr. Kamal Sulley

Mr. Bawah Fuseini

Nii Lamptey Bannerman

Other federation heads in attendance were:

Mr. Mohammed Shaaban – Secretary General, Ghana Cycling Federation, Christopher Esilfie and Philipinna Frimpong.

The Committee through its treasurer Mr. Yeboah donated an undisclosed cash in thanking the Lord and seeking His mercies as they take charge of office for the next four years as elected executives.

They also appreciated the delegates for the trust they had in them to lead the Committee and therefore appealed to them for their full support as they discharge their duties.

Story by: Emmanuel Quarshie Ashong (Information Services Department)