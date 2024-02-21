4 hours ago

Ghanaian football administrator, Mensah Agbavor, has acknowledged the platform offered to him to work with Ghana Premier League giants Dreams FC.

The budding club official is handling the position of Welfare Officer at the Dawu-based outfit with a long-term contract, following his appointment before the start of the 2023-24 league season. Before his appointment, he managed the lower-tier club Heritage FC as Chief Executive Officer.

Having received applause from many for his brilliant job despite being in his first season with Dreams FC, Mensah Agbavor admits he had to speed up his learning process within the period for the benefit of the outfit and graciously thanked Kurt E.S Okraku, the Ghana Football Association President, for granting him the space to learn on the field. His expertise came to bear when he guided Dreams FC to secure qualification from the preliminary stage of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup to the Group phase.

He played a perfect role in both the first preliminary round and second preliminary round.

The reigning MTN FA Cup champions Dreams FC, under Mensah's Welfare stewardship, are gunning for a second-place finish in Group C of the continent's second-tier club competition, having already amassed 9 points.

The former Ghana National U-17 Team Manager is barely a season old with the outfit but managed to put up some stitches to see the club grow from strength to strength.

Speaking to Kolog Bonaventure on how he's coping with the outfit and how adaptation to the environment has been, Mensah Agbavor indicated it's an honor but focused on strengthening the side with the little expertise he has.

Nonetheless, he is very grateful for the opportunity offered to him to work with the club.

Actually, it's the first time working with a top-flight club, especially a well-branded club like Dreams FC, so the assignment looked heavy but I had to be open to learning and welcoming assistance. Not many could get such an opportunity to work with Dreams FC, so when it came, I had to consult people with enough experience.

But I am grateful to have experienced football administrators around me to always count on and support me. The GFA President Kurt Okraku has been very helpful to my course of being a better tool to the club, he said.

I joined this club with experience as a club administrator from Heritage FC and experience from National U-17, but it was a step forward to learning and equipping. So far, my experience as a Welfare Officer has been valuable. My aim is to help the club as best as I could, especially in Africa, for a qualification from the group stage.

Dreams FC has two games remaining in their Africa campaign, and Mensah will be part of their trip to Kumasi when they host Club Africain in their matchday 5 fixture of the 2023-24 CAF Confederation Cup group game, hoping to inspire the side for qualification to the next stage.

The Still Believe side is currently second in Group C, having picked up nine points from four matches.

They have averaged 2.25 goals per game in what has been an impressive campaign. They will secure automatic qualification to the next round if they are able to beat their Tunisian opponents.

Story by Kolog Bonaventure.