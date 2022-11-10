7 minutes ago

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has been included in the United States squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Of the 26 players in the squad 25 will make their World Cup debut after the USA did not qualify for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have also earned call-ups.

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, who signed for the Gunners this summer, is also included having made four appearances for the London club.

Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who moved to Middlesbrough on loan this season to secure more playing time before the World Cup, has been left out.

Steffen is usually regarded as Gregg Berhalter's first-choice keeper but the head coach said "the lean is towards Matt [Turner]" being his number one.

"I think in some of the cases it's more about what we have than what we don't have. With the three goalkeepers we have on the roster we feel great," Berhalter added.

Defender DeAndre Yedlin is the only World Cup veteran in the squad - the right-back made his debut as a 20-year-old at Brazil 2014.

The USA start their campaign against Wales on 21 November in Group B, before facing England, then Iran.

Fulham defenders Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson, Luton goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers and Norwich forward Josh Sargent make up the nine players in the squad playing in Britain.

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards misses out with a leg injury that has seen him sidelined since August.

Berhalter said: "Final-roster decisions are always difficult, and we appreciate everyone's contributions who helped us get to this point.

"We believe we have a talented group, a strong team spirit, and one that is ready to compete. We are extremely proud and honoured to represent the United States and appreciate all the amazing support from our fans as we head to Qatar."

USA

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (Los Angeles), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyspor)