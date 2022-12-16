3 hours ago

The Atlas Lions made the African continent proud by reaching the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup for the first time before losing 2-0 to France in the semi-finals at Al-Bayt Stadium.

But there is one Moroccan player whose name is heading into the annals of history and is Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

The defensive midfielder has been a pillar of strength in the middle of the park and his performance has not gone unnoticed.

Sofyan Amrabat is the most successful African player in retrieving the ball in one World Cup tournament, according to the "Opta" statistics platform.

Sofyan Amrabat has recovered the ball 51 times thus far in the Qatar World Cup 2022, and he has the possibility to raise that total. If he plays in the World Cup match to decide the third-place finisher.

The Moroccan national team is slated to face Croatia in the final match for the third and fourth place next Saturday at Khalifa International Stadium.

Morocco is the first Arab and African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals.