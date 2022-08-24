2 hours ago

The Black Galaxies of Ghana were handed a 2-1 defeat by 2022 FIFA World Cup host Qatar on Tuesday, 23rd August, 2022 in a friendly match in Austria at the Stadion Wiener Neustadt.

Ghana conceded a quick goal just after the start of the game as early as the 2nd minute

The Qatari's were probing and asking the Ghana side all the relevant questions in the opening exhanges after taking a deserving lead.

Qatar added the second goal in the 26th minute after a lapse in concentration from the Ghana back line to make it 2-0 before half time.

The first half ended with the Qatari's having a 2-0 advantage in a game which was one sided as it appeared Ghana was there for the taking.

Ghana pulled on back through Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnieh in the 69th minute after an improved turn around in performance in the second half.

There was real believe after Ghana's goal that they could score the equalizer which would have been a deserving score line as the Ghanaians pressed in vain for the elusive equalizer.

The Ghana contingent are expected to be back in Ghana on Thursday, August 26 to conclude their preparations for the qualifying match against Nigeria on Sunday.

The Black Galaxies will host Nigeria in the 1st leg of the CHAN qualifier against Nigeria at the Cape Coast stadium on August 28, 2022, before playing the second leg at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Saturday, September 3, 2022.