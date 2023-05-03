18 minutes ago

On the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, the government has commended the Ghanaian media for the indispensable role it plays in the country while urging greater emphasis on economic rights to support efforts in rebuilding faster after the recent global economic challenges.

This year’s anniversary, themed “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all other human rights,” marks the 30th global celebration of press freedom.

In a statement released in Accra and signed by Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the government expressed profound appreciation for the media’s significant contributions in raising awareness about various rights but urged a stronger emphasis on economic rights, considering the recent global challenges and dim economic forecasts.

“The media has been instrumental over the years, in highlighting various rights that require attention for full enjoyment. The work of the media also in highlighting instances of abuse of some rights by sections of society has led to redress in many instances. We urge the media to remain resolute on this path.

“The quest to have all citizens fully access their economic rights is yet to achieve full effect especially as the world faces dim economic forecasts following recent global challenges. While urging the Media in Ghana to keep the spotlight on all human rights, we encourage an even sharper focus on efforts to ensure that the economic rights of citizens are fully actualized,” the statement said.

This government reiterated its commitment to supporting media stakeholder groups in Ghana, including the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Private Independent Newspapers Association (PRINPAG), the Communication Educators platform, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the National Media Commission (GIBA).

The United Nations General Assembly, on the recommendation of UNESCO’s General Conference, proclaimed World Press Freedom Day in December 1993. This significant day, celebrated annually on 3 May, commemorates the Declaration of Windhoek and serves as a global recognition of the fundamental principles of press freedom and the crucial role played by a free and independent media in fostering democracy and promoting transparency

Source: citifmonline