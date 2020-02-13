1 hour ago

A former Kapital Radio (KR) broadcaster and now with the Information Services Department of the Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in Kumasi, Mrs. Lily Ampofoa Prekoh, has charged Ghanaian broadcasters to be versatile, productive and love what they do to produce real results.

According to the former news icon, although it is not easy combining many things at the same time, industry players who want to go far, should not be looking at the job from one direction.

“I was versatile. Hosting programs, Reporting, writing stories and publishing them on our then website, Producing, marketing, etc.

Honestly, it wasn't easy combining all those tasks but you see, I can fit in anywhere in the media now with those experiences and that is what I am throwing out to my dear media people. Be versatile! Be productive! Love what you do! And above all, work with RESULTS”.

Sharing a 'brief stint' about her presenting career at Kapital Radio on her Facebook page, Mrs. Prekoh said, through the power of radio, she has had the opportunity to meet great personalities in life, from the industry where she worked through to business people and to health professionals.

According to her, while in the industry, she met Mr. Yaw Ohemeng Kyei, a commodity broker at the Ghana Commodity Exchange and CEO of Lynch Buffet Company Limited, who helped her in diverse ways and still pushing her up.

She said while at KR, her General Manager, Mr. Korsi Asissey and Programs Manager, Nana Boakye Yiadom (NBY), also helped mould her life in many ways to become who she is today.

She also revealed that she met her husband while she was a broadcaster with the Nhyiaeso based media outlet.

“And ohh, I met my husband too when I had my brief stint with Radio”, she disclosed.

Mr. Prekoh said broadcasters should not only find interest in sitting behind the microphones as she feels talking for people to hear you alone does not pay.

“Get to know the right people, be professional and your attitude towards work will pay more than your salary”, she added.

She used the opportunity to wish all Ghanaians working on radio ‘Happy Radio day’.

World Radio Day is celebrated annually on February 13 to recognize radio as a method for teaching individuals, transporting data and promoting the opportunity of expression across global cultures. This year's celebration was themed: “History and Significance”.



Read her post below: