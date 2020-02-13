59 minutes ago

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram is calling for an immediate reversal of the actions government took last year, to shutdown radio stations across the country.

According to him, the performance of the media under the Akufo-Addo-led government in the past three years has been compromised.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to rise against these actions by government for a better Ghana.

Speaking at the back of World Radio Day, Sam George said, “My wish today would be to see the reversal of the shutdown of radio stations across the country, an expedited investigation and prosecution of the killers of Ahmed Suale, an end to state intimidation and assault of journalists and a level playing field for all shades of opinion in the country be they political, religious or ethnic.”

“The World Press Freedom Index and the abysmal performance of Ghana over the past three years in the rankings is the clearest indication that the media space and its handling by government is beset with a growing canker that needs to be curtailed expeditiously. In the words of a leading clergyman in the Republic, there appears to be a sinister force of the prowl. The earlier we all collectively rise against it, the better it would be for us all.” He added

The National Communications Authority in May, 2019, shut down Radio Gold 90.5 FM and Radio XYZ 93.1 FM both based in Accra. Officials of the NCA stormed the premises of the stations with armed security personnel while they were on-air and ordered their immediate closure.

Source: Ghanaweb