4 hours ago

Media personality and musician, Blakk Rasta, has chided Ghanaian Actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, following an accident that resulted in the demise of 3-year-old Tawiah Ampomah.

He criticised LilWin's choice to attend a film premiere while other accident victims were seriously injured and hospitalised as inappropriate.

Blakk Rasta expressed outrage over LilWin's handling of the young boy's death, accusing him of failing to demonstrate sufficient commitment and concern in resolving the matter with the family.

Speaking on the UrbanBlend show on 3FM, Blakk Rasta stated that LilWin would have halted the movie premiere or abstained from attending if the deceased had been his own child.

"LilWin departed from the hospital and proceeded to his film premiere. Did he ascertain whether the boy was alive or not? According to the report, just a few hours after reaching the hospital, the boy passed away. Had it been LilWin's child, I believe he would have postponed the premiere, or at the very least, he wouldn't have attended.

"He showed no concern for the three-year-old. Subsequently, he attended church to give thanks for his own life. What about the boy's life? Was he aware that the boy had passed when he went to church? Indeed, he was. Had it been LilWin's child, would he have acted so carelessly and indifferent? I am disappointed," he fumed.

LilWin was taken into custody on Monday, June 3, 2024, after being released from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

He was later released on bail set at GH¢50,000, with the hearing postponed to June 27, 2024.

About the Accident

The mishap involving LilWin took place on May 25, 2024, near Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi.

A head-on collision involving LilWin's Benz and another vehicle led to several injuries and the unfortunate demise of a 3-year-old child.

All those injured, including LilWin, were quickly taken to the Accident and Emergency Unit of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Despite his injuries, LilWin attended the premiere of his film, "A Country Called Ghana," at the KNUST CCB Auditorium on the same day.

Following the incident, LilWin's management team assured their complete support to the family mourning the loss of their child.

