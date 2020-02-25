1 hour ago

Five players from across the Northern and Southern Zones of the Women’s Premier league have been nominated for the NASCO player of the month accolade.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah leads the scorers’ chart with 10 goals in six games and was also the first player to have scored a hat-trick this season. She has also won the Best Player on two occasions.

Hasaacas Ladies’ Milot Abena Pokuaa has nine goals in six games and has provided nine assists. She is the first player to have scored two hat-tricks so far this season and has also won the NASCO Best Player of the match two times.

Doris Boaduwaa of Hasaacas Ladies has shot herself to prominence with her scoring ability, and so far has eight goals in the competition and won one player of the match award.

Northern Ladies’ Rahama Jafar has scored six goals in six matches and goes into the records books as the first player to score in this season’s competition. She has also won the Player of match three times.

Helena Obeng of Prisons Ladies has three goals and four assists to her credit. She has been instrumental in her side and has also won the Player of the match twice.