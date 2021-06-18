1 hour ago

Four Coaches in the Women’s Premier League have been shortlisted for the Coach of the month for May award. They include Nana Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Charles Anokye Frimpong, Lawrence Mawulorm and Yussif Basigi. Read on for the statistics in the month of May.

Joe Nana Adarkwah of Ampem Darkoa Ladies had two wins and two draws to his credit in the Month of May. The team recorded an emphatic 7-0 win over Ashtown Ladies, shared the spoils with Prisons Ladies, beat Supreme Ladies 3-1 and drew 3-3 with Northern Ladies during the month of May. They finished the month in first 1st place in the Northern Zone with 34 points.

Charles Anokye Frimpong of Kumasi Sports Academy led his side to four wins and one draw in the Month of May. The team drew 1-1 with city rivals Supreme Ladies, recorded two away victories, 2-0 over Fabulous Ladies and 1-0 over Prisons Ladies and beat Pearl Pia Ladies 1-0 to finish 2nd on the Northern Zone second with 25 points.

Lawrence Mawulorm of Soccer Intellectuals had an impeccable record in the Month of May. The team recorded a 2-0 win over Soccer Intellectuals, drew 2-2 with Hasaacas Ladies, grabbed a 1-0 away win over Thunder Queens and beat Immigration Ladies 4-0 at home. The team finished in 3rd place in the Southern Zone with 25 points.

Coach Yusif Basigi of Hasaacas Ladies recorded two wins, one loss and a draw in the Month of May. His side drew 2-2 with Soccer Intellectuals, recorded a 3-0 win over Sea Lions, defeated Police Ladies by a 3-0 margin and finally succumbed to Berry Ladies in a game that ended 1-0. The team finished 1st in the Southern Zone with 33 points.

The winner of the Coach of the month will be awarded with a 43inch NASCO TV set.

You can also visit the twitter account of the Ghana Women’s Premier League, @wplgh_official and express support for your favorite Coach.