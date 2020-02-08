2 hours ago

A Monica Addai inspired performance earned visitors Halifax Ladies a point against Southern Zone leaders Police Ladies on match day 4 of the Ghana Women’s Premier League.

The hosts’ intent in the final third helped them take the lead in the 32nd minute. Ruth Appiah played a through ball to release Cynthia Adjei into space down the left flank.

The attacker’s cross found Juanita Aguadze who perfectly positioned herself in the centre of the box and she managed to beat goalkeeper Abigail Tawiah to slot home the opener.

Deborah Afriyie did beat goalkeeper Abigail Tawiah just before the break but headed over the crossbar.

In the second half, Police goalkeeper, Nana Ama Asantewaa saved an 18-yard strike from Sophia Agyarkwa before the striker found the target in the 70th minute to get the visitors the equaliser.

It was an end-to-end affair till the last minute when referee Theresa Bremansu whistled for the end of the game.

Monica Addai of Halifax Ladies was voted Nasco Player of the Match after her dynamic midfield show. She took home a Nasco mobile phone and a Nasco hand dryer.

This result leaves Police Ladies sitting on top of the Southern Zone table with 8 points with three more matches left to be played out in match week four on Sunday.