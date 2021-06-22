1 hour ago

The Madina Astro Turf will host a mega event dubbed Women’s football festival on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The pitch will host four games on the day – three Greater Accra Women’s Division One League games and the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League final between Ampem Darkoa Ladies and Hasaacas Ladies at 4pm.

The three other games - Ideal Ladies FC will lock horns with Christ Angels FC, Faith Ladies FC will be up against John Michaels Ladies FC while Blessed Ladies FC take on La ladies FC.

The packed event will kick off at 8:30am and end at 7pm. The day will be fully dedicated to Women’s football – filled with fun, passion, drama, tension, excitement and frustration.

A flat rate of GHc10 will be charged at the gate.

All the games will be played under strict COVID-19 protocols as required by the National COVID-19 Task Force and the GFA Matchday COVID-19 Protocols.

A Strict No masks, no entry policy would be enforced at the gates.

All media personnel who wish to cover the final match must come with their station identification card.

Gates open at 8am prompt.