Four coaches in the Northern and Southern Zone of the Women’s Premier League have been nominated for “NASCO Coach of the Month “ -October Award.

Yusif Basigi kept it clean by leading his side Hasaacas Ladies to win all four match played in the Month of October. The team scored 12 goals and conceded 2 in the process.

Reginald Asante of Faith Ladies led his side to 3 victories and 1 loss. The team recorded Six goals and conceded 2 in the Month of October.

Coach Tamimu Adam guided Pearlpia Ladies to three back-to-back wins in the month of October while drawing a game in the process. Pearlpia Ladies conceded 3 goals and scored 7 with the period.

Coach Aboagye Dacosta of Ashtown Ladies led the team to 2wins and 2 draws in the Month of October.

Winner of the coach of the Month for October will take home a 43inch NASCO Television set and a trophy.

Additional cash prize will be awarded to the coach of the Month from title sponsors Malta Guinness.