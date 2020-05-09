1 hour ago

More casualties as Y107.9FM has laid off almost all employees of the station.

After Caroline Sampson who announced the termination of her appointment, Friday, other top presenters of the Accra-based radio station have confirmed they have been fired.

They include MsNaa, Joel Orleans and DJ Snoop.

“I want to thank Yfm and everyone out there, especially the listeners for all the love and support you’ve all shown me all these years. I am very grateful. With immediate effect though, my contract with Yfm has come to an end... Moving onto the next face of my career,” DJ Snoop tweeted on Saturday.

“After 11 yrs of knocking out the competition, my time with my family at Yfm has come to an end. Sad though I might be, I enjoyed every minute of it and am by no means done. Look for your girl cos imma be out there kickin ass and taking names,” MsNaa’s tweet, Friday, read.

Joel Orleans’s was relatively short but came with teary and heartbreak emojis. He said: “I just got fired from YFM.”

There are also reports that Killerfingerz, DJ Mic-Smith and other top earners have been sacked as a result of the company’s inability to fulfil its financial obligations to employees.

Meanwhile GhanaWeb has gathered that YFM, a subsidiary of Global Media Alliance Broadcasting Company will lay off more employees for same reason. Our sources say there has been a significant dip in revenue from advertising as companies that do business with the radio station are badly affected by Coronavirus.

The pandemic has had adverse impact on global economies as the accelerated spread has left businesses around the world counting the costs.

According to the World Health Organisation, 3,822,382 cases have been confirmed globally with the death toll at 263,658.

Ghana has so far recorded 4,012 cases of the virus, with 323 recoveries while 18 persons have died.

