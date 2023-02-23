1 hour ago

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II has rejected media reports that he endorsed NPP flagbearership hopeful, Alan Kyerematen during a courtesy call on him by Alan on Monday.

The former Trade Minister called on the King of Dagbon on Monday, and after the visit, some newspapers published what appeared to be orchestrated report, claiming the Ya-Na had told Alan Kyerematen, during the visit that, it was Alan's time to lead the NPP as flagbearer.

The respected Dagbon King, has however, issued a strong disclaimer, stating categorically that he did not say anything like that.

A press statement signed by the Secretary to the Ya-Na, rejected the concocted media reports and affirmed the Ya-Na's openness to all.

The statement read:

"The attention of the Gbewaa Palace has been drawn to reports in various newspapers regarding the courtesy visit by the Hon Alan Kyerematen on His Majesty Ndan Ya-Na Abukari II. In particular, the reports suggest that His Royal Majesty had declared that it was the turn of Hon. Alan Kyerematen to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer," the statement read.

"His Majesty wishes to state categorically that he made no such claim," the release stated, adding, "I have not endorsed Hon. Alan Kyerematen and wish to state categorically that the doors of my Palace are open for all."