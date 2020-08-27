3 hours ago

Management of Kumawood actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, has confirmed the latter has been taken ill.

This follows a viral video which saw her in an unconscious state.

Her condition was confirmed in a post sighted on her Instagram page.

Though they did not clearly state what was wrong with her, they noted she is responding to treatment.

They further asked for prayers for her as they acknowledge calls and messages from fans and followers after the viral video.

Many have since sent in their goodwill messages of speedy recovery.

Read the post below: